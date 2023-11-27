 Farmers, workers begin 3-day dharna on kisan morcha’s call : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Farmers, workers begin 3-day dharna on kisan morcha’s call

Farmers, workers begin 3-day dharna on kisan morcha’s call

Farmers, workers begin 3-day dharna on kisan morcha’s call

Farmers and trade unions protest in support of their demands at Palwal. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Palwal, November 26

Farmers and workers owing allegiance to various unions began a three-day sit-in in support of their demands at Antoha village crossing near the National Highway-19 here this morning.

Organised in response to a nationwide call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and various trade unions, the protesters are seeking a legal guarantee for MSP on crops, one-time debt relief for farmers and labourers, fixing the minimum wages at Rs 26,000 and restoration of the old-pension scheme, etc.

SKM spokesperson Nandram said the indifferent attitude and failure of the government in addressing the grievances of farmers and labourers had forced various organisations to launch a joint agitation.

While the demands raised by farmers’ organisations during the 13-month agitation in 2021 were accepted in principle by the government, nothing had been done to implement those on the ground even after the passage of two years.

Mahendra Singh Chauhan of the SKM and labourers’ leader Surender Malik accused the government of saving those accused of running over farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri, as the father of the accused had not been dismissed from the Union Cabinet.

They said while false cases were being filed against farmers on the issue of burning stubble, the failure of the authorities to provide seeds, fertilisers and compensation for crop damage has put farmers in a tight spot.

Terming the crop insurance scheme as scam, SKM leader Dharam Chand and Urmila Rawat from the CITU said several crores were being extorted in the name of the scheme without extending any relief.

As government departments were being handed over to capitalists, the employment on contractual basis had led to extreme exploitation of the workers, alleged trade union leader Pawan Rawat.

Their other demands include withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2023, cancellation of the recent amendment to labour laws, ending privatisation of government departments, dismissal of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra from the Cabinet and regularisation of all contractual employees.

#Palwal #Samyukt Kisan Morcha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

2
Diaspora

‘We Are All Gurmit Kaur’: Sikh community fights for elderly woman facing deportation from UK

3
India

Video: India pacer Mohammed Shami rescues road accident victim in Uttarakhand's Nainital

4
India

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi questions practice of 'big families' organising weddings abroad

5
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day

6
Punjab

3 snatch luxury car at gunpoint in Amritsar, open fire at police when intercepted in Mohali

7
Entertainment

'Lord Bobby' memes trend as Bobby Deol's fans can't get over his terrifying transformation in 'Animal' trailer

8
India

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

9
India

Delhi-NCR thermal power plants ignoring emission standards, aggravating air pollution: Report

10
World

Hamas releases 13 Israeli, 4 Thai hostages after hours-long delay over Gaza aid dispute

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

20 metres dug as rescuers switch to vertical boring; Army tries to clear horizontal path too

20 metres dug as rescuers switch to vertical boring; Army tries to clear horizontal path too

Crushing terror with full might: PM on 26/11 anniv

Crushing terror with full might: PM on 26/11 anniv

Farmers start MSP stir on UT border

Farmers start MSP stir on Chandigarh border

Push for price guarantee, debt waiver, cancellation of FIRs

Review readiness, Centre tells states amid flu surge in China

Review readiness, Centre tells states amid flu surge in China

CRIMINAL NEXUS: 1 buried alive during illegal mining in Aravallis

CRIMINAL NEXUS: 1 buried alive during illegal mining in Aravallis


Cities

View All

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Doctor couple robbed of car at gunpoint near KD Hospital in Amritsar

3 snatching incidents reported in holy city

Robber who made failed bid to loot worker held

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals in Amritsar?

Farmers block road in Mohali

Farmers block road in Mohali

Protesters pitch tents at Sector 5 in Panchkula

3 carjackers escape after Mohali shootout

High Pro-BNP values indicate mortality in acute heart failure cases: PGI study

Ex-Chandigarh mayors form forum

DJB contractors threaten to stall work over non-payment of dues

DJB contractors threaten to stall work over non-payment of dues

Delhi’s air quality expected to improve by tomorrow, says Environment Minister

AAP celebrates its 12th foundation day

Craze for ‘organic’ drugs fuels illicit online business by students

Two killed as car catches fire

No takers for night shelters

No takers for night shelters

Health team raids ‘namkeen’ factory running sans licence

Jalandhar government school walk away with title

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals?

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Now, repeated offenders to mark attendance at police stations

Homeless sleep on footpaths as night shelters yet to be opened in Ludhiana

10 dengue cases reported from Ludhiana district

Man dies as car falls into village pond

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Play by Jodhpur group marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Farm fire cases below 100 for 2 days in a row