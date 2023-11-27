Farmers, workers begin 3-day dharna on kisan morcha’s call

Tribune News Service

Palwal, November 26

Farmers and workers owing allegiance to various unions began a three-day sit-in in support of their demands at Antoha village crossing near the National Highway-19 here this morning.

Organised in response to a nationwide call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and various trade unions, the protesters are seeking a legal guarantee for MSP on crops, one-time debt relief for farmers and labourers, fixing the minimum wages at Rs 26,000 and restoration of the old-pension scheme, etc.

SKM spokesperson Nandram said the indifferent attitude and failure of the government in addressing the grievances of farmers and labourers had forced various organisations to launch a joint agitation.

While the demands raised by farmers’ organisations during the 13-month agitation in 2021 were accepted in principle by the government, nothing had been done to implement those on the ground even after the passage of two years.

Mahendra Singh Chauhan of the SKM and labourers’ leader Surender Malik accused the government of saving those accused of running over farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri, as the father of the accused had not been dismissed from the Union Cabinet.

They said while false cases were being filed against farmers on the issue of burning stubble, the failure of the authorities to provide seeds, fertilisers and compensation for crop damage has put farmers in a tight spot.

Terming the crop insurance scheme as scam, SKM leader Dharam Chand and Urmila Rawat from the CITU said several crores were being extorted in the name of the scheme without extending any relief.

As government departments were being handed over to capitalists, the employment on contractual basis had led to extreme exploitation of the workers, alleged trade union leader Pawan Rawat.

Their other demands include withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2023, cancellation of the recent amendment to labour laws, ending privatisation of government departments, dismissal of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra from the Cabinet and regularisation of all contractual employees.

#Palwal #Samyukt Kisan Morcha