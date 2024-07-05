Karnal: Farmers worried over flood threat due to illegal mining along Yamuna

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 4

Farmers living in areas along the Yamuna are worried over the possibility of flood due to extensive mining activities there. They allege that despite repeated complaints, mining continues unabated along the river, posing risks to their crops, homes and livelihoods as in previous years.

With the monsoon approaching, farmers in Chandrao, Chaugama, Garhpur, Kalsora, Japti Chapra, Samaspur and surrounding villages are worried that the ongoing mining along the river may weaken the embankment, aggravating the risk of floods in their villages.

The farmers alleged that last year during monsoon major breaches at some areas had submerged crops and residential areas, causing huge losses to them.

One of the farmers alleged that mining vehicles commute rashly, damaging roads and causing accidents and the authorities should take steps to curb the problem. “Large-scale mining along the Yamuna should be stopped to save our villages from flooding,” he said.

Another farmer said illegal mining, over 10-foot deep along the river, is making the area prone to floods. When the river’s water level exceeds the danger mark, it will lead to a flood-like situation in the nearby villages,” he added.

Another farmer said they have approached the Deputy Commissioner, requesting him to take stringent steps to stop mining and strengthen the river banks. The farmers said strengthening work on the studs and banks was also progressing at a snail’s pace and the authorities should speed up the process as monsoon had already arrived. “We request the administration to take immediate action, stop illegal mining and take strict action against the officials responsible. If the illegal mining continues, we will be forced to protest and gherao the Mining Department,” he added.

Mining officer Kamlesh Rani said their team inspected the site and found the excavated sand, which was confiscated. “The investigation is going on to determine the persons involved. Since the sand was dumped on the panchayat land, we will issue a notice to the sarpanch and determine who was involved,” she added.

DC Uttam Singh said the issue came to his notice and he has asked the mining officer to take action and stop such activities. “I have asked the mining officer to take stringent steps to curb illegal mining in and along the Yamuna,” he said.

#Illegal Mining #Karnal