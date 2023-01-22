 Farmhouse lease dispute: Delhi High Court directs Kuldeep Bishnoi's family firm to pay 50 per cent amount as per trial court's order : The Tribune India

Farmhouse lease dispute: Delhi High Court directs Kuldeep Bishnoi's family firm to pay 50 per cent amount as per trial court's order

Patiala House Court of Delhi on October 29, 2022, had directed the said firm to deposit a total amount of Rs 3.75 crore within two months

Farmhouse lease dispute: Delhi High Court directs Kuldeep Bishnoi's family firm to pay 50 per cent amount as per trial court's order

Photo used for representational purpose only. ANI Photo



ANI

New Delhi, January 22

The Delhi High Court has directed Haryana BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi's family-owned company Seth Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. to pay a deposit of 50 per cent of the amount as per the trial Court's order in connection with a farmhouse lease dispute matter.

The Patiala House Court of Delhi on October 29, 2022, had directed the said firm to deposit a total amount of Rs 3.75 crore within two months in relation to the possession of a farmhouse in Delhi which was on the lease.

The said farmhouse earlier remained registered as the Party office/Headquarter of Kuldeep Bishnoi's Political Party - Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC).

Kuldeep Bishnoi, four times MLA and son of former three times Chief Minister of Haryana Late Bhajan Lal, through his company Seth Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. entered into a lease agreement on May 20, 2013 and took up to the Farm House, Rajokari, New Delhi from Nimitaya Properties Ltd./owner/landlord on lease for his residential purpose.

The bench of Justice Tushar Rao Gedela in an order passed on January 17, 2023, directed Seth Enterprises to deposit 50% of the amount as per the trial court's order on October 29, 2022, and remit the same before the Trial Court in 2 trenches.

The High Court further directed that the first trench be paid within 3 months from today and the second instalment within 3 months thereafter and disposed of the appeal.

Bishnoi's firm recently moved an appeal in Delhi HC challenging the trial court order whereby the Trial Court in a suit filed by the landlord/Nimitaya Properties Ltd., rejected Seth Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.'s/tenant's objections regarding suit property being agricultural land and barred under Section 185 of the Delhi Land Reforms Act, 1954 and directed Seth Enterprises to deposit the arrears of rest Rs 4,25,000/- plus increase of 15% thereupon per month for the period April 15 in 2015 till April 14 in 2017 and similar, further amounts calculated with 15 per cent increase every 2 years till November 15, 2020.

The landlord is represented through Advocates Sumit Gehlot and Nikhil Bhalla from Fidelegal Advocates and Solicitors in the case.

According to the suit, Seth Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. entered into a lease agreement on May 20 in 2013 and took up on lease the Farm House bearing No. 3 Avenue Jacaranda, Westend Green, Rajokari, New Delhi from Nimitaya Properties Ltd's owner for residential use of its Managing director Kuldeep Bishnoi and his family.

The suit stated that despite the expiry of the lease, which was for a fixed period of 2 years, the said farm was not vacated and later the owner decided to file a Civil Suit in 2015 before the Court in Delhi. In the said suit, Patiala House Court vide order dated September 3, 2020, directed Seth Enterprises to vacate the said farm and to hand over the possession to the owner. An exorbitant amount running into crores of rupees (From 15.04.2015 till 14.11.2020) was payable as rent by Seth Enterprises, the recovery of which has been sought by the owner through the application under Order 15A CPC, 1908, in which the trial court order October 29 in 2022 directed Seth Enterprises to deposit rent from April 15 in 2015 to November 15, 2020.

Later, Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as director from Seth Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Currently, BJP MLA Bhavya Bishnoi, from Adampur Hisar Haryana and Chaitanya Bishnoi Kuldeep Bishnoi's sons are directors in Seth Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.  

#BJP #Kuldeep Bishnoi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

2
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

3
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
World

10 killed, 10 injured in California shooting after Lunar New Year party, search launched for gunman

6
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

7
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

8
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

9
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

10
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Police say they received several calls from commuters report...

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Vijaypur, nears Jammu city

Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu

The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...

5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan’s Sikar district

5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district

The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop