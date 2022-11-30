Farmhouse of singer Daler Mehndi sealed

Gurugram, November 29
The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) today sealed three farmhouses, including that of singer Daler Mehndi, near Damdama Lake in Sohna.
A senior department official said a demolition-cum-sealing drive was carried out against three farmhouses in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders in the Sonya Gosh vs State of Haryana case. A team led by District Town Planner Amit Madholia and including Assistant Town Planners (AST) Sumeet Malik, Dinesh Singh, Rohan and Shubham carried out the sealing drive in the presence of duty magistrate Lachhiram, Naib Tehsildar, Sohna. A police team was also deployed with the team.
One of the farmhouses was of singer Daler Mehndi, which was spread on about 1.5 acres of land, he added.
