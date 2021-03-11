Fashion designer jumps to death from flat’s balcony in Gurugram

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 24

A 25-year-old woman fashion designer allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the 14th floor balcony of her rented flat in a residential society, located on Gurugram-Faridabad road near Gwal Pahari.

No suicide note was recovered and police handed over the body to the kin after postmortem.

According to the police, Charu Khurana, a resident of Karnal, was living as a tenant in Valley View Estate, for the last one-and-half-months. She had completed her fashion designing course and come to Gurugram in the search of job, said police.

Around 8 pm on Monday police got information that a woman had allegedly jumped off 14th floor’s balcony of her flat. A police team reached the spot and took the injured woman to a private hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead. The body was kept in mortuary and her family was informed.

The family members who reached Gurugram today did not blame anybody behind her taking the extreme step. Police lodged a report of the incident and handed over the body to kin after postmortem. Prima facie police claim it to be a case of suicide but are probing all angles.

“The family did not raise any doubt and neither any suicide note was found from the spot. Further probe is on,” said inspector Dinesh Kumar, SHO of DLF phase-1 police station.