Fashion designer jumps to death in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 24

A 25-year-old woman fashion designer, a native of Karnal, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 14th floor balcony of her rented flat of a residential society, located on the Gurugram-Faridabad road near Gwal Pahari. No suicide note was recovered and the police handed over her body to the kin after the postmortem examination.

According to the police, the deceased is identified as Charu Khurana, a resident of Karnal. She lived as a tenant in flat number 1403 of the Valley View Estate, Gwal Pahari, since the past one and half months. She had completed her fashion designing course and came to Gurugram in search of a job, said the police.It was around 8:00pm on Monday when the police got information that a woman allegedly jumped off from the 14th floor balcony of her flat. A police team reached the spot and took the injured woman to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. The body was kept in the mortuary and the family was informed.

The family members of the deceased did not blame anybody. No suicide note was recovered from the flat. The police lodged a report of incident and handed over the body to the kin after the postmortem examination. Prima facie the police claim it is suicide, but is still probing all angles. “The family did not raise any doubt and no suicide note was found from the spot. The probe is on”, said inspector Dinesh Kumar, SHO of DLF phase-1 police station.