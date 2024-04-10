Fashion show at women’s college

Karnal: A fashion show was organised at Kumari Vidyavati Anand Women College. Isha Bansal, administrative director of OPS Vidya Mandir (Ambala) and OPS International School Karnal was the chief guest, while Karnal SBI AGM Saravjeet Singh Sukhija, Karnal SBI (Commercial branch) AGM Kapil Arora and Payal Virmali from Matrix Elite Hair Beauty Bar were the special guests. College principal Meenu Sharma encouraged the students while saying that the college hosted a fashion show every year. She said the programme provided an opportunity to students to showcase their creativity and hidden talent through designing various types of clothing and accessories.

Talk on pharmacovigilance at CUH

Mahendragarh: An expert talk on ‘Pharmacovigilance, ADR and patient safety’ was organised by the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and School of Interdisciplinary and Applied Sciences at Central University of Haryana (CUH). Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar appreciated the initiative taken by the department to conduct such a program for students of MPharm to explore their career in the field of pharmacovigilance. SIAS Dean Prof Neelam Sangwan said such expert talks would also be conducted in the future to allow scholars to interact with eminent resource persons. International expert Palanisamy Sivanandy from International Medical University, Malaysia, gave an expert talk on the importance of pharmacovigilance during the current scenario. Moreover, he also emphasised the role of healthcare professionals in adverse drug reaction (ADR) reporting and monitoring, and highlighted the significance of patient safety in the healthcare system.

Voter awareness programme

Kurukshetra: A voter awareness programme was organised at Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, under the joint aegis of voter awareness cell and the NSS unit. Ladwa Sub-Divisional Magistrate Naseeb Kumar said it is the moral duty of every citizen to cast their vote. College principal Kushal Pal also motivated the students to vote and said the youth must exercise their franchise to give the country a capable and strong government. He also appealed to the students make the masses aware about their right to vote.

