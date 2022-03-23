Fatehabad court awards life term to 16 for honour killing

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 22

A district court in Fatehabad today sentenced 16 persons of a family to life imprisonment in a case of honour killing. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 11,500 on each of the convicts.

The convicts — Sunder Lal, Sher Singh, Balwan, Vikram, Bhanwar Singh, Balram Singh, Neki Ram, Ravi, Dharampal, Dalbir, Surjeet, Sahab Ram, Ved Prakash, Veeru Ram, Vinod Kumar, Balbir Singh and Shri Ram, who died during the trial — were booked under Sections 146, 149, 285, 364, 452, 302, 201 and 120B of the IPC and Sections of the Arms Act.

6 get life sentence for Minor’s abuse Yamunanagar: A fast-track court in Jagadhri on Tuesday awarded life term to six persons for sexually abusing a 13-and-a-half-year-old girl of a local colony. GK Tandon, Special Public Prosecutor, said the court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each on convicts — Mosin, Jony, Salman, Vashil, all of the victim’s colony, while Anish and Firoz of UP. However, Latish Dua and Anuj, locals, were acquitted in the case. TNS

On March 17, Additional District and Sessions Judge Pankaj pronounced all 16 accused guilty in the case.

On June 1, 2018, the Fatehabad police had registered a case on the complaint of Rai Singh of Dhingsara village, the maternal uncle of the victim, Dharambir.

The victim was a resident of Dobhi village in Hisar and was working as a private bus driver. A resident of Mangali village in Hisar, Sunita was living at the house of her maternal uncle in the district’s Siswal village. Dharambir and Sunita were having an affair, but the latter’s family was unhappy as the couple belonged to different castes. However, despite the objection by Sunita’s family, the couple tied the knot in a temple and started living at Dhingsara village.

Lodging a police complaint, Rai Singh alleged the family members and relatives of Sunita had abducted the couple on June 1, 2018. The police recovered the girl from Siswal village, but the whereabouts of the youth were not known. Later, the police revealed that the convicts had murdered Dharambir in Siswal village and threw his body into a canal. The body was r recovered from the Siddhmukh canal near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Dharambir was murdered in a barbaric manner. After his kidnapping, he was taken to a tubewell room in Siswal village and was brutally beaten up with sticks, which led to his death.