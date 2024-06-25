Fatehabad farmers shifting to moong cultivation

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 24

Farmers in the Fatehabad region have been showing a growing interest in cultivating moong (green gram) due to its dual benefits. The crop, which matures in just two to three months, offers a profit of Rs 20,000 to 25,000 per acre with minimal investment and helps improve soil fertility.

In villages such as Baliala, Bora, Nangal, Sardarewala, Rattangarh, Mirana, and Khai, farmers have begun sowing moong immediately after harvesting wheat. After the moong harvest, they plan to plant rice. Kuldeep, a farmer, said moong is a profitable crop which sown after wheat is harvested and matures before the rice transplanting season. Farmers emphasise that moong enhances soil fertility, thus providing double benefits to farmers.

