Fatehabad judge visits old-age home

Hisar, March 30

Chairman of District Legal Services Authority and District and Sessions Judge DR Chalia inspected Sadguru Kripa Apna Ghar old-age home located on Hanspur Road in Fatehabad today.

He listened to the grievances and problems faced by senior citizens who reside in the old age home. After interacting with the senior citizens, he directed the manager to resolve all problems faced by the occupants of the home on priority. Many elderly people at the old age home come from affluent families, but say they joined the old-age home because they felt lonely due to the lack of attention from their families.

