Fatehabad judge visits old-age home

Hisar, March 30
Chairman of District Legal Services Authority and District and Sessions Judge DR Chalia inspected Sadguru Kripa Apna Ghar old-age home located on Hanspur Road in Fatehabad today.
He listened to the grievances and problems faced by senior citizens who reside in the old age home. After interacting with the senior citizens, he directed the manager to resolve all problems faced by the occupants of the home on priority. Many elderly people at the old age home come from affluent families, but say they joined the old-age home because they felt lonely due to the lack of attention from their families.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed
Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress
While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...
Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar
The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...
Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur
Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...