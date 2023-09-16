Fatehabad, Kaithal get new DCs

Chandigarh, September 15
The state government today transferred four IAS officers with immediate effect. Ambala Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anju Chaudhry has been transferred as the Director Employment and Special Secretary to Employment Department.
Ajay Singh Tomar, Director, State Transport; Special Secretary, Transport Department; and Chief Executive Officer, Haryana State City Bus Services Ltd, is the new Deputy Commissioner of Fatehabad. Fatehabad DC Prashant Panwar has been transferred as the Kaithal Deputy Commissioner. Sangeeta Tetarwal is now Ambala Municipal Corporation Commissioner.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia
Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...
Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch
To increase deployment along LoC | Intel agencies confirm pr...