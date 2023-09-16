Fatehabad, Kaithal get new DCs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

The state government today transferred four IAS officers with immediate effect. Ambala Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anju Chaudhry has been transferred as the Director Employment and Special Secretary to Employment Department.

Ajay Singh Tomar, Director, State Transport; Special Secretary, Transport Department; and Chief Executive Officer, Haryana State City Bus Services Ltd, is the new Deputy Commissioner of Fatehabad. Fatehabad DC Prashant Panwar has been transferred as the Kaithal Deputy Commissioner. Sangeeta Tetarwal is now Ambala Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

