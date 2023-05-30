Fatehabad N-plant likely to begin operations in 2028

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

The first unit of North India’s first nuclear power plant, situated in Gorakhpur village in Fatehabad district of Haryana, is likely to commence operations in June 2028.

This information was given at a meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal regarding the coordination of officials of the Haryana Government and Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana here today.

At the meeting, Kaushal directed power utility officials to expedite the relocation of the HT/LT lines and provide 33-kv power connections for the plant site from an alternative source to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the project.

He directed the Public Works Department (B and R) and the Fatehabad district administration to conduct a joint feasibility study of the road from the national highway to the project sites. Such an access route would facilitate the smooth transportation of heavy lifts and over dimension consignments (ODCs) to the site.

Providing an update on the project’s progress, project director, GHAVP, Niranjan Kumar Mittal, said 74 per cent of the ground improvement work had been completed. Additionally, essential equipment such as end shields and steam generators for the first unit, along with critical reactor components, had been received at the site.

As part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in Gorakhpur, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has so far invested Rs 39.08 crore. The funding has been utilised for various development projects, including the construction of a metalled road along the left bank of the Fatehabad branch canal from Kajalheri to Gorakhpur, the establishment of classrooms, labs, libraries and toilets in nearby schools, the construction of gaushalas in Gorakhpur, the creation of a turtle conservation park in Kajalheri, and the provision of a mobile medical van for the free treatment and distribution of medications. Additionally, efforts have been made to enhance the skills of locals and provide scholarships to the deserving students.

Regarding the residential township being constructed at Agroha and the ongoing progress of eight multi-storeyed residential towers and related amenities, it was stated that these were in an advanced stage of construction.