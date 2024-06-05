 Fates flip-flopped all day on 3 seats : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Fates flip-flopped all day on 3 seats

Fates flip-flopped all day on 3 seats

G’gaon, Kurukshetra, Sonepat saw nominees oscillate between leading & trailing in every round

Fates flip-flopped all day on 3 seats

BJP’s Rao Inderjit celebrates with supporters after becoming the only Haryana leader to be a six- time MP.



Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, June 4

Fluctuating fortunes of candidates through the day proved to be the hallmark of the Lok Sabha elections results which saw a buoyed Congress make significant gains to win five seats while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a setback, climbing down from a clean sweep in 2019 to be restricted to five seats. These elections results were being considered a prelude to the Assembly elections slated in October this year.

While Deepender Hooda (Rohtak) and Kumari Selja (Sirsa) were the big winners, recording victory margins of 3.45 lakh and 2.68 lakh votes from the Congress, former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was the top vote-getter for the saffron party, winning by a margin of 2.33 lakh.

While Rohtak and Sirsa were being seen as “safe” seats for the Congress, Karnal and Gurgaon were considered “safe” for the BJP when campaigning began. A tough contest was expected in Kurukshetra, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and Hisar.

However, the close contest between Rao Inderjit and actor-turned-politician and Congress candidate Raj Babbar in Gurgaon; industrialist Naveen Jindal (BJP) and Sushil Gupta (AAP) in Kurukshetra; and Mohan Lal Badoli (BJP) and Satpal Brahamchari in Sonepat saw the candidates oscillating between leading and trailing with every round. On the other hand, Rohtak, Sirsa and Faridabad saw clear leads.

While the BJP managed to retain the seats of Kurukshetra, Karnal, Gurgaon, Dharambir Singh of the BJP wrested the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat from Rao Dan Singh of the Congress, and Krishan Pal Gurjar, scored a hat-trick, defeating Mahender Pratap of the Congress to win the Faridabad seat.

The Congress recorded a win from Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonepat, Hisar and Ambala where sitting MLA Varun Chaudhry, son of former state Congress chief Phool Chand Mullana and a first-timer, defeated Banto Kataria of the BJP. The BJP, playing the sympathy card, had fielded Kataria. Her husband and sitting MP Rattan Lal Kataria passed away after which the seat had fallen vacant last year.

Though the regional parties, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and its splinter group, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), had fielded candidates, they failed to make their presence felt in the election, let alone play spoiler for the other candidates.

The results have come as a shot in the arm for former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda who was given a free hand to decide the Congress candidates from a majority of the nine seats the party contested in Haryana.

Hooda said that farmers’ plight through the agitation, the Agniveer scheme’s contours, unemployment, deteriorating law and order and inflation were key issues which the ruling BJP failed to address.

Elated with the results, Hooda claimed that the Congress’ performance in the Lok Sabha poll in the state would pave the way for a Congress government in the state. The Assembly elections are due in October which has the BJP worried.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Kurukshetra #Lok Sabha #Sonepat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election results 2024 : People of India do not want PM Modi, Amit Shah to run country, says Rahul Gandhi

2
India

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

3
India

PM Modi, his ministers lead, Smriti Irani only exception

4
Himachal

Assembly bypolls: Congress wins 4 of 6 seats in Himachal Pradesh, MLA strength reaches 38

5
India

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

6
Punjab INDIA DECIDES 2024

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

7
India

Lok Sabha election results 2024: People have placed faith in NDA for 3rd consecutive time, a historic feat, says PM Modi

8
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election 2024 results: With BJP falling short of majority, JD-U’s Nitish Kumar and TDP’s Naidu to play kingmakers

9
Punjab

Lok Sabha election results: ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh wins from Khadoor Sahib seat by 1.97 lakh votes

10
Business

Rs 26 lakh crore investor wealth erased after Sensex tanks 3,690 points

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

What US said about reports of external influence in Indian elections by western powers

What US said about reports of external influence over Indian elections by western powers

Expects close partnership between US and India to continue

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

Giorgia Meloni congratulates PM Modi on Lok Sabha electoral victory, says 'we will continue...'

Giorgia Meloni congratulates PM Modi on Lok Sabha electoral victory, says 'we will continue...'

Italian Prime Minister says both leaders would work together...

Gulmarg's iconic Shiv temple featured in Bollywood movie’s hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' gutted in fire

Gulmarg's iconic Shiv temple featured in Bollywood movie’s hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' gutted in fire

The blaze erupted in the Shiv Temple, which is also known as...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Anti-farmer wave, no tie-up with SAD led to BJP's debacle in 4 rural segments

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Will take Sanjay Tandon along to make city more beautiful: Manish Tewari

Tewari wins his maiden election in Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon thanks Chandigarh electorate

Supporters celebrate at Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

Naidu, Nitish to make right decision at right time: AAP

2 women to represent Delhi in 18th LS

Sweet revenge for BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal in Chandni Chowk

Lack of bonhomie between AAP, Congress workers behind rout

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Congress, AAP, BJP locked in close contest, SAD faces uphill task

3-tier security at Kapurthala counting centres: DC

Security personnel take out flag march in Phagwara

Blood Donors’ Council launches booklet to honour philanthropist

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Party leaders, supporters gear up for celebrations

On pretext of drinking water, snatcher targets elderly woman

Residents of four villages to step up agitation against biogas plants

Man looted by six miscreants, one caught by people

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

People’s doctor read Patiala’s pulse

Railway Safety officer visits accident site