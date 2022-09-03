Father allegedly kidnaps son in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 2

A boy was allegedly kidnapped by his father Manoj of Jhang Colony on August 25.

The police said Manoj’s brother Mukesh, sister Rekha and friend Deepak have been arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of Aarav. However, Manoj and Aarav are yet to be traced.

Manoj and his wife Neeharika had been living separately and were engaged in a legal battle for the child’s custody who was put up with his maternal grandparents.

In a complaint lodged with the police, Neeharika’s father Surender Dangi said, “My father-in-law Kapoor Singh had gone to pick up Aarav from school on August 25 when Manoj and Rekha assaulted him and forcibly took Aarav away.”

A case was registered under Sections 323, 341, 365, 506 and 34 of the IPC.

#rohtak