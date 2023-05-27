Father, friend blame each other for woman's death

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 26

The case of suspicious death of Divya, a young woman of Rithal Narwal village in Rohtak district, has taken a new turn.

The family of the deceased and a village youth, who claims to be her friend, are now blaming each other for her death.

Rajender, Divya’s father, has alleged that she died by suicide due to harassment by a youth of the village.

Rajender, along with his village panchayat, met DSP Vivek Kundu today and sought action against Manish alias Monu.

“He used to sexually harass and blackmail Divya and also threatened her with dire consequences. She was married recently, but Manish went to the house of her in-laws and thrashed her husband. This led to Divya’s separation from her husband,” alleged Rajender.

Meanwhile, Manish who claims to be Divya’s friend, has alleged that she was murdered by her father and other family members. “She had called me and shared that she feared getting killed by her family. Following that, she was murdered,” alleged Manish.

DSP Kundu said the matter was under investigation and the versions of both sides would be taken into account.

Divya had died under suspicious circumstances on May 23.