Faulty speed breakers cause mishaps

The recently constructed speed breakers on the main road of Sector 20 are essential for the safety of commuters, and the efforts of the MC authorities are highly appreciated, but their dimensions are not appropriate. The elevation and other necessary mechanics have not been taken into consideration while constructing them. The local authorities are requested to get them fixed as soon as possible.

Narendra Singhal, Panchkula

Pathetic civic conditions in Faridabad

Ihave been attending to the comments by residents here on the pathetic civic conditions prevailing in the city, and sadly, those are all true. Faridabad can be considered the filthiest city in the state. On the Neharpur road, stray cattle can be seen feeding on the garbage strewn on the roadside. The authorities concerned must attend to the problem at the earliest.

A resident, Faridabad

Garbage littered along banks of brahma Sarovar

International Gita Mahotsav is being celebrated on the banks of Brahma Sarovar here. Kurukshetra Development Board has installed dustbins for waste collection but visitors have been found throwing empty packets and ice-cream sticks along the banks. Though the board has deployed sanitation workers to keep the area clean, it is also the duty of the visitors to maintain cleanliness.

Sunil, Kurukshetra

What our readers say

