 Fearing loss of pastures, Aravalli residents for scrapping safari plan : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Fearing loss of pastures, Aravalli residents for scrapping safari plan

Fearing loss of pastures, Aravalli residents for scrapping safari plan

Will shatter our symbiotic relationship with the forest, worry dwellers

Fearing loss of pastures, Aravalli residents for scrapping safari plan


Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, July 26

Indigenous residents of the Aravalli forests, the cattle grazers, have urged the state government to scrap the ambitious Aravalli safari plan.

Over 5,000 people of Nuh district live in forests or along its borders are key milk providers to the NCR districts like Gurugram, Faridabad and even Delhi. They fear that they may lose the traditional grazing fields, which would make cattle rearing unfeasible for them.

Project in line of fire since inception

  • The Aravalli Safari Park is an ambitious eco-tourism project, proposed to be built in 10,000 acres of the Aravalli hills
  • About 6,000 acres of land have been identified in Gurugram and 4,000 acres in Nuh district for the project
  • According to the government's claim, there will be 10 separate zones for different species of animals and birds
  • The project has been in line of fire since its inception, with environmentalists dubbing it as the ultimate ‘death warrant’ of the Aravalli hills and now cattle grazers opposing the plan

Tahir of Bhangwo village says, “The construction of the Jungle Safari Park will block the way to the Aravallis and the low-lying hillocks that serve as grazing fields.”

“We have been rearing cattle for generations. If boundary walls are erected across forests or any such commercialisation takes place, we will be left with no grazing fields for our animals. The government should also take humans, who are dependent on forests and their welfare, into consideration,” he adds.

While the government claims that the Aravalli Safari Park project will strengthen the economy of the Nuh district, the forest dwellers fear that it will shatter their symbiotic relationship with the forest and the self-sustained economic system.

“We are happy as we are. These hills are our home. If you want development for us, then give us schools or employment opportunities. Building this safari will eliminate cattle grazers of Mewat forever,” says Nasir of Ferozpur Jhirka.

Sunil Harsana, an eco-crusader and a resident of Mangar Bani Forest, said, “Commercialisation or ecotourism cannot be the road to conservation. The government should ensure status quo of all that is left or the NCR which already battles with flashfloods and poor AQI will face even worse issues.”

#Gurugram #Nuh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

2
Diaspora

In pursuit of higher studies in US, Indian woman found starving on Chicago street, belongings stolen

3
Chandigarh

Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over 'harassment', Associate Prof tenders apology

4
Nation Explainer

No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023

5
Nation

Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

6
Nation

On camera, BSF jawan seen molesting local woman in Manipur grocery store; suspended

7
Nation

Crow 'attacks' Raghav Chadha outside Parliament; BJP takes a jibe, says 'Jhooth bole kauva kate'

8
Nation

She is dead for us, says Indian woman's father after she marries her Pakistani friend

9
Nation

Love story that began during Covid lockdown ends with gruesome triple murder in Assam

10
Nation

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress's no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support it

Don't Miss

View All
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Top News

Govt faces no-trust motion; PM sees 3rd term for NDA

Govt faces no-trust motion; PM sees 3rd term for NDA

Speaker to schedule debate | Cong insists on discussion from...

Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border

Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border

Mob torches 30 abandoned houses, 2 buses

15 bridges washed away, 34 damaged in Himachal Pradesh floods

15 bridges washed away, 34 damaged in Himachal Pradesh floods

Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go

Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go

Bill in Parliament for multiple use of birth certificate

Bill in Parliament for multiple use of birth certificate


Cities

View All

UT goes slow on EV adoption

UT goes slow on EV adoption

'Hefty parking charges for vehicles registered outside tricity unfair'

29-year-old electrocuted in waterlogged stilt parking

2 gangs of snatchers busted, 5 arrested

Sukhna level at danger mark, floodgate opened

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Woman, son done to death in Patiala