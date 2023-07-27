Fearing loss of pastures, Aravalli residents for scrapping safari plan

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, July 26

Indigenous residents of the Aravalli forests, the cattle grazers, have urged the state government to scrap the ambitious Aravalli safari plan.

Over 5,000 people of Nuh district live in forests or along its borders are key milk providers to the NCR districts like Gurugram, Faridabad and even Delhi. They fear that they may lose the traditional grazing fields, which would make cattle rearing unfeasible for them.

Project in line of fire since inception The Aravalli Safari Park is an ambitious eco-tourism project, proposed to be built in 10,000 acres of the Aravalli hills

About 6,000 acres of land have been identified in Gurugram and 4,000 acres in Nuh district for the project

According to the government's claim, there will be 10 separate zones for different species of animals and birds

The project has been in line of fire since its inception, with environmentalists dubbing it as the ultimate ‘death warrant’ of the Aravalli hills and now cattle grazers opposing the plan

Tahir of Bhangwo village says, “The construction of the Jungle Safari Park will block the way to the Aravallis and the low-lying hillocks that serve as grazing fields.”

“We have been rearing cattle for generations. If boundary walls are erected across forests or any such commercialisation takes place, we will be left with no grazing fields for our animals. The government should also take humans, who are dependent on forests and their welfare, into consideration,” he adds.

While the government claims that the Aravalli Safari Park project will strengthen the economy of the Nuh district, the forest dwellers fear that it will shatter their symbiotic relationship with the forest and the self-sustained economic system.

“We are happy as we are. These hills are our home. If you want development for us, then give us schools or employment opportunities. Building this safari will eliminate cattle grazers of Mewat forever,” says Nasir of Ferozpur Jhirka.

Sunil Harsana, an eco-crusader and a resident of Mangar Bani Forest, said, “Commercialisation or ecotourism cannot be the road to conservation. The government should ensure status quo of all that is left or the NCR which already battles with flashfloods and poor AQI will face even worse issues.”

