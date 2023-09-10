‘Fed up, cannot take it anymore’: Police recover suicide note blaming school after Rewari school student jumped to death

PTI

Rewari, September 10

Police on Sunday said they have recovered a suicide note after the death of a student at a school hostel here where he alleged that he was being “harassed by the school” and the “atmosphere was not good”.

On Friday, the police had said no suicide note was found but after the recovery of the note, they registered a case under the IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide).

The 16-year-old, in his suicide note, wrote, “The atmosphere is not good here and I am harassed. Teachers don’t teach and all are busy trying to make money illegally. It is not possible for everyone to become an officer. I asked everyone to take me out of the school but to no avail. My friends also cheated on me. I am so fed up and cannot take it anymore.”

The class 11 student on Friday committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of his hostel room on the third floor of the building in the early hours of the day, police said.

The incident happened at the hostel built on the school premises in Gothra-Pali village, they said.

He left behind a suicide note in which he accused the school authorities of harassing him, they said.

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against unknown persons at Khol police station here, police added.

The boy lived in the hostel room with five other students, they said.

Rewari DSP (City) Pawan Kumar said, “We have retrieved CCTV footage and are examining it. The case is being investigated from all angles.”

The school principal said a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

“This committee will find out at its level who is responsible for the suicide of the student. The committee will work separately from the police investigation. Only after investigation will we be able to tell anything in this matter,” the principal said.

The victim, a resident of Mahendergarh district, was studying in the school for the last six years and lived in the hostel, police said.

After recovery of the suicide note, the victim’s family filed a complaint against the school and an FIR was registered on Saturday, they said.

The boy has three sisters and was the youngest child. Along with his studies, he performed well in sports.

DSP Kumar said the body was handed over to the family after conducting a post-mortem.

