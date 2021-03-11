Fee charged for practice in Haryana stadia waived

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

Haryana Government has decided to waive the fee charged from the players coming for practice at the stadiums or sports complexes across the state.

Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh said that from now, players would be able to prepare for games free of cost at stadiums or sports complexes, he added.

“Apart from the players, even the sports association or federation registered under the Haryana Olympic Association will also be exempt from paying fee for organising any sports event like state or national championships. Only private organisations will have to pay the prescribed fee for using the stadium,” said Sandeep Singh.

Earlier, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and HPCC chief Kumari Selja had described the taking of fee from players and the common man as loot.