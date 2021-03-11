Fee charged for practice in Haryana stadia waived

Chandigarh, April 22
Haryana Government has decided to waive the fee charged from the players coming for practice at the stadiums or sports complexes across the state.
Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh said that from now, players would be able to prepare for games free of cost at stadiums or sports complexes, he added.
“Apart from the players, even the sports association or federation registered under the Haryana Olympic Association will also be exempt from paying fee for organising any sports event like state or national championships. Only private organisations will have to pay the prescribed fee for using the stadium,” said Sandeep Singh.
Earlier, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and HPCC chief Kumari Selja had described the taking of fee from players and the common man as loot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered
In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi
April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...