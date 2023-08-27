Ferozepur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan put on notice, told to join probe

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 26

Ferozepur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan has come under scanner for the July 31 communal clashes as he has been told to join the ongoing investigations.

Khan has been served a notice under Section 160 of the CrPC and has been told to present himself at the Nagina police station. While Khan remained unavailable for comments, a close associate of the MLA claimed that he was yet to receive the notice and would cooperate as he was innocent.

Khan had been in focus for his speech in the Vidhan Sabha, where he allegedly threatened strict reaction if Monu Manesar or anybody entered Nuh in the yatra.

A senior police official said that it was during the interrogation of over 200 accused that they found a majority of accused pledging their alliance to Khan and even claimed that they were inspired by him.

“We, as of now, cannot divulge further details, but yes we found many accused connected to Khan. His videos from the Vidhan Sabha and other places were circulated repeatedly,” said the official. Meanwhile, the Nuh administration has extended Section 144 in Nuh till August 28 and the Internet has too been suspended till then.

#Ferozepur #Gurugram