Ferrying school kids on auto-Rickshaws unsafe

After the Mahendragarh school bus tragedy, the administrations have suddenly woken up from their slumber and begun penalising bus owners and impounding school buses. However, in almost every city, children are ferried in auto-rickshaws like canned sardines. The police and administration should challan the drivers and school management for putting the lives of children at a grave risk. The auto-rickshaw drivers drive carelessly on main roads in Narwana. All vehicles such as auto-rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and mini-trucks should be completely banned from ferrying schoolchildren.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Repair defunct high mast light on Uchana chowk

The high mast light on Lala Prabhudayal Choudhary Chowk in Uchana town of Jind district has been defunct for many months. As a result, the entire area around the chowk remains plunged in darkness at night. This chowk is used a lot by commuters to go to the railway station and bus stand. The authorities concerned should immediately get the damaged light repaired for the convenience of commuters. Rajender Kumar, Jind

Karnal MC fails to rectify errors in property IDs

The Municipal Corporation of Karnal has failed to rectify the errors in the residents’ property IDs. In a bid to save its credibility, the civic body is frequently organising camps and meetings at its office or wards. Residents are tired of visiting the sites to get their problems resolved. Due to several errors, the owners are unable to self-certify their IDs. The government should take the matter seriously and provide a permanent solution to the problem on priority. Shakti Singh, Karnal

