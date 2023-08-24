Fever corners to be set up at Haryana govt hospitals: Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij has said that in view of increasing dengue cases in the state, fever corners would be set up in government hospitals to prevent vector-borne diseases.

Vij was presiding over a review meeting regarding vector-borne diseases with officials of Health and Family Welfare and other departments here today.

Instructing the officials and civil surgeons of all districts, he said they should also issue an advisory in their respective districts. He said a door-to-door campaign should also be conducted to create awareness among people by forming teams of the health department.

Vij said notices and challans should also be issued to those in whose homes larvae were found. Officials of the Health Department stated that until now 65,711 notices had been issued.

During the meeting, Vij was apprised that 43 cases of chikungunya, 35 cases of malaria and 772 cases of dengue had been reported in the state so far.

