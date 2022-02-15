Few takers for course in elementary education in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 14

Over 49 per cent seats of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) remained vacant in self-financing colleges across the state after the conclusion of third counselling recently.

As per information, there were a total 18,250 seats in 342 self-financing colleges in the state but only 9,300 seats were filled. Fourth counselling is underway to fill the remaining 8,950 seats.

Lack of interest by the candidates and the delay in initiating the admission process are stated to be the reasons behind this lukewarm response.

The counselling is being conducted by an agency authorised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

“Majority of the candidates who got admission in the course this session hail from other states. Local youth are not interested in pursuing the course as they are not finding much opportunity in getting government jobs after it. The recruitment of primary teachers in government schools has not been done for the past eight years,” said Satish Khola, president, Haryana Self-Finance Private College Association.

He maintained that the discontinuation of the course in all District Institutes for Teachers Training (DIET) two years ago also made the candidates think upon employment opportunities after completing the course. Moreover, the admission process was also delayed this year as the government was contemplating discontinuing the course, he added.

“A large number of seats will also remain unoccupied after the fourth counselling. Hence, the authorities should make preparations for holding fifth counselling,” said Khola. Sunil Bajaj, Deputy Director, SCERT, said since a considerable number of diploma holders were not getting government jobs despite clearing the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test, youth were not taking much interest in the course.

“Fourth counselling is still underway. But it is yet to be seen how many candidates deposit the fee to take admission,” said an SCERT employee on condition of anonymity.