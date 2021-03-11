Few takers for tourist bus service in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 10

The government initiative of promoting Kurukshetra as a major tourist destination by running special tour buses for tourists and devotees has failed to sustain due to various reasons.

A special bus service was started by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in 2017, which was stopped a year later. The facility was resumed, but was stopped again due to Covid.

Ahead of the International Gita Mahotsav last year, the bus service was started again, but it failed to attract tourists.

While the Roadways Department finds it unviable to ply the bus with fewer passengers, the Kurukshetra Development Board wants the service to remain in an active mode to attract tourists who visit the holy city.

Dr Vivek Gaur, Tourism Department of Institute of Integrated and Honour Studies, Kurukshetra University, said: “Kurukshetra has the potential to attract tourists, but the majority of tourists visit the sites and return the same day. The Kurukshetra Development Board must start its own packages, tours and take tourists to less visited sites and tirthas. It will boost tourism and generate revenue for the state.”

Ashok Munjal, General Manager, Roadways Department, Kurukshetra, said: “The bus service was resumed last year and we have never stopped it. We have just asked the Kurukshetra Development Board to apprise the department whenever the buses are required for tourists. After the International Gita Mahotsav, there were hardly any visitors availing the service. Running a 52-seater bus for five passengers is not viable.”

Meanwhile, the honorary secretary of the board, Madan Mohan Chhabra, said: “Tourists visit Kurukshetra in large numbers. It will be better if the buses are available with the board as we keep getting queries.”