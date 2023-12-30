Fewer winged visitors due to delayed winter

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, December 29

With the advent of winters, migratory birds from far-off foreign lands as well as the Himalayan region are arriving in Rohtak and other districts of the state.

The number of birds descending in the state is, however, comparatively lower this year due to delayed winter and shortage of wetlands owing to lesser rainfall.

Moreover, the villagers engaged in fish-farming also shoo away the birds lest they should eat the fish. “Birds have started descending on the waterworks and agricultural fields,” points out Rakesh Ahlawat, an expert in the study of birds.

Bird-watchers maintain that different species of birds have been spotted at some waterworks of HSVP sectors in Rohtak as well as Bohar village located on the outskirts of the city.

The winter guests are also being sighted at Baland, Ritoli, Kabulpur, Mandothi and Dighal villages in Rohtak and Jhajjar districts.

As per experts, the winged visitors arrive from Siberia, Europe, Central Asia, Mongolia and Leh-Ladakh belt in the Himalayan region.

The species of birds which have been sighted so far include the bar-headed goose, greylag goose, northern shoveler, northern pintail, common teal, red-crested pochard, tufted duck, common pochard, osprey eagle, ruddy shelduck, green sandpiper, white wagtail and yellow-breasted greenfinch.

“The number of migratory birds has been low so far due to delayed winter, but it may rise as the cold wave progresses,” observes Dr Rajiv Kalsi, an avid bird-watcher.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak