Karnal: Field throw events to resume at Karna Stadium after 3 years

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 9

Three years after holding field-throw events — shot put, discuss, hammer and javelin — the Sports Department has decided to resume these games at Karna Stadium, the only government stadium in the city.

In 2019, the department had put these events on hold in the warm-up area of the stadium due to practice for Khelo India Games.

“These events will resume as these were going on earlier,” said Satyavir, officiating District Sports Officer. He said directions had been issued to concerned coaches to do the needful for ensuring practice for players.

Earlier, players were unable to practice in the stadium, which caused resentment among them.

A number of players had met Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anish Yadav in this regard recently, requesting him to restart the games.

“We were unable to practise due to restrictions imposed by the department. We have been assured that these events will resume in the stadium in a couple of days,” said a field throw player.

Another player said they had raised this issue with the authorities on several occasions, but nothing happened. “We met the DC, who assured us that these games will be resumed at the earliest,” he said.

