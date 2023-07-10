Fields flooded, traffic shut on NH-152

Tribune News Service

Ambala/Yamunanagar/

Karnal/Panipat/Hisar, July 9

Heavy waterlogging has occurred in the fields in Ambala and Kurukshetra districts due to the incessant rains for the past two days. The Ambala-Hisar Highway NH-152 has been closed to vehicular traffic and the Ambala district administration has issued an advisory, appealing the commuters not to approach the Ambala-Ludhiana Highway-44 due to safety concerns.

Ambala Deputy Commissioner Dr Shaleen said, “While the NH-152 has been closed, the Ambala-Ludhiana has been partially closed as the water of the Ghaggar has started coming on the main carriageway. Commuters are appealed not to travel due to safety reasons. The roads are being closed due to precautionary measures and the situation is being monitored.”

Rain has affected the rail traffic on the Sirhind-Nangal Dam, Chandigarh-Sahnewal and Ambala-Saharanpur sections. Many trains were diverted, short terminated and cancelled due to the waterlogging. 248 mm of rainfall was recorded in Ambala. The Ghaggar and Markanda rivers were flowing to full capacity.

In Kurukshetra, the police evacuated rescued people living in the deras of Naisi and Tabra villages under the jurisdiction of Ismailabad after water of Markanda river entered the villages.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in the low-lying areas and the agricultural fields were also submerged in several villages of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Fatehabad districts due to incessant rain and overflowing rivers.

About 21,500 cusecs of water reached the seasonal Tangri river in Ambala Cantonment, about 44,000 cusecs of water was recorded in the Markanda river in Mullana, while around 20,500 cusecs of water was recorded in Ghaggar river on Sunday. Ambala XEN Irrigation Krishan Kumar said, “The water level is increasing at present in the rivers. No breach has been reported so far and a close watch is being kept on the situation.”

Haryana Home minister Anil Vij inspected the Tangri river, Mahesh Nagar pump house and other affected areas and issued directions to the officials.

In Yamunanagar, the flow of water in Yamuna river rose to 2,00,520 cusecs owing to heavy rain in its catchment areas in hills of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Yamunanagar’s Radaur tehsil recorded 246 mm of rainfall between 8 am (July 8) to 8 am (July 9).

In Karnal, members of a family in Karan Vihar colony of the city sustained injuries as their roof of the house collapsed on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Neighbours took them out from the debris and they were taken to hospital, where their condition was out of danger. Most of the areas of the city remained free from water-logging despite heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday due to efficient drainage system.

In Panipat, heavy rain in the region started on Saturday morning and threw life out of gear in Panipat and Sonepat towns. The rain left Panipat and Sonepat waterlogged, exposing poor drainage system in the towns.

Meanwhile, agriculture experts say that monsoon rains have a good impact on the sowing of paddy in the paddy growing areas in the state. The farmers have been advised to withhold irrigation in other kharif crops like cotton and vegetables.

According to rainfall data released by the Meteorological Department, Haryana recorded 38.9 mm of rainfall by this morning which is about 764% more than the normal rainfall of 4.5 mm. Overall, the data showed that Haryana had received 59% more than normal rainfall from June 1 to July 9.

The IMD data showed that Panchkula has recorded 197.5 mm rainfall today while Yamunanagar and Ambala recorded 125.1 mm and 105 mm rains by last night, respectively.