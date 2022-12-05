 Fields still waterlogged in Rohtak, Jhajjar; wheat growers worried : The Tribune India

Fields still waterlogged in Rohtak, Jhajjar; wheat growers worried

Fields still waterlogged in Rohtak, Jhajjar; wheat growers worried

A waterlogged field at Guda village in Jhajjar district on Sunday. Photo: Sumit Tharan



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 4

Having suffered extensive losses due to waterlogging in his paddy fields, Ravinder Nehra, a distressed farmer from Nidana village here, was hopeful of repaying his agricultural loan from the earnings of the next wheat crop. But his hopes were dashed to the ground as accumulated water is yet to be drained out from his field.

Report sought

The water has already been removed from most areas. The remaining fields will also be dewatered before the deadline. I have sought a report from Executive Engineers about the situation. Bijender Singh Nara, Chief Engineer, Irrigation Dept

“Waterlogging damaged my paddy crop spread over 6 acres this year. To recover the losses, I was preparing to sow wheat crop over 15 acres, but the fields are yet to be fully drained leaving me high and dry. The situation forced me to take a loan for the weddings of my children. I will be ruined if the wheat crop is not sown,” said Nehra. He further said several other farmers in the village were also in a similar situation.

Mahender, another farmer of Nidana village, claimed over 50 acres in his village was still submerged in water leaving the wheat growers in trouble. “The government should not only ensure removal of water from the fields at the earliest, but also take concrete steps for permanent redressal of the issue,” he added.

Notably, unseasonal rain in September lashed the region leading to waterlogging in the fields. Besides in Nidana, the situation is, as per sources, similar in Bahu Akbarpur, Mokhra, Kharkara, Bhaini Maharajpur and Meham towns in Rohtak and Guda village in Jhajjar district.

“The water has accumulated in several acres of agricultural fields for the past three months. Though the water level has come down considerably, the fields are yet to be drained out fully, hence we will not be able to sow the wheat crop this season,” said Suresh, another farmer from Guda village, adding that the government should give them monetary aid to bail them out of this crisis.

Agriculture Minister JP Dalal also took stock of waterlogged fields in Rohtak yesterday and directed irrigation officials to ensure the removal of water at the earliest. He also asked officials of the Agriculture Department to prepare a report about the losses of non-insured crops so that distressed farmers should be given financial relief soon.

Meanwhile, the state government has directed all Executive Engineers (XENs) of the Irrigation Department to drain out accumulated rainwater from agricultural land in all districts within a week so that affected farmers can sow wheat and other crops.

The Superintending Engineers (SEs) of the department have also been asked to submit a report regarding the ground reality of accumulation of water in their area concerned on December 9.

Bijender Singh Nara, Chief Engineer (Lift Canal Unit, Panchkula), Irrigation Department, said all Executive Engineers were already working on dewatering the agriculture land in their area concerned. He said every SE would have to submit a certificate to the government about the removal of water from all fields in their area by December 9.

#jhajjar #rohtak

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Twin sisters from Mumbai marry same man in Solapur, video of ceremony goes viral

2
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh blames 'sarkar ki nalayaki' for Sidhu Moosewala's murder, prays the late singer gets justice

3
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

4
Sports

‘Hero or villain’: Twitterati divided over KL Rahul after India lose opening ODI to Bangladesh

5
Delhi

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

6
Entertainment

The Kashmir Files row: 3 IFFI jurors back Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid

7
Nation

PM Modi meets mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar; has arrived to cast vote in second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls

8
Impact Feature

Safe Cam 360 Reviews - Shocking Scam Complaints From Real Customers

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

10
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Top News

Gujarat Elections 2022 phase 2 polling LIVE: Voting begins in 93 seats, PM Modi, Amit Shah to vote in Ahmedabad,

Gujarat Elections 2022 Phase 2 polling LIVE: Voting on 93 seats; 4.75 pc voter turnout in first hour

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

This comes as a major embarrassment to CM Bhagwant Mann who ...

Punjabi man shot dead at gas station in Canada’s Brampton

Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton

Pawanpreet Kaur was gunned down with 'multiple shots' and di...

India will have decisive influence in shaping global order in 21st century in Indo-Pacific and beyond: German minister

India will have decisive influence in shaping global order in 21st century in Indo-Pacific and beyond: German minister

Says that at G20 summit in Bali, India showed that it is rea...

Mumbai airport customs dept seizes gold worth Rs 2.5 crore

Mumbai airport customs dept seizes gold worth Rs 2.5 crore

3 accused have been arrested


Cities

View All

Asked to shun drugs, addict nephew stabs man to death

Asked to shun drugs, addict nephew stabs man to death

BSF's 58th Raising Day: Mahila Praharis scripting stories of courage, says MoS

Drone with 3-kg heroin shot down in Tarn Taran

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Bathinda, Mansa farmers mobilise support to observe Delhi stir anniversary

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh to be plastic-free event

Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh to be plastic-free event

Broken Stretches Mohali: Sector 77-76 road not repaired for year

Chandigarh logs only 38 Covid-19 cases in November

Curtains down on Chandigarh Carnival

Open House: What should be done to minimise the patient load at the tertiary care hospitals in Chandigarh?

Air quality panel bans non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

50 per cent voting in MCD polls; Both AAP, BJP claim victory

After AIIMS, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital faces hacking attack

Delhi HC sets aside conviction, 6-yr jail term considering lost trial court record

MCD polls: Wholesale, retail markets in City to remain shut on Sunday

Liquor served beyond 1 am, pub owner, manager booked

Liquor served beyond 1 am, pub owner, manager booked

Deer strays into busy area, rescued

Farmers to protest outside residences of MPs today

3 held with heroin in Goraya

SHO reunites lost child with mother in 30 minutes; video goes viral

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

Decline in production, sales worries Ludhiana hosiery manufacturers

Haphazard parking on highway poses threat to motorists at night

Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

Taking pride in mother tongue Punjabi

Delimitation of wards incomplete, leaders expect delay in Patiala MC poll

No DJ event at Punjabi University techfest in Patiala

Four of gang arrested for theft at six shops in Patiala