Fifth tender floats, no company bids for elevated flyovers’ project

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 22

No companies have shown interest in taking up tender for the construction of two elevated flyovers in the city at a cost of Rs 93 crore.

On October 21, the tender was floated for the fifth time, which was called by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). HSVP called one more tender before, and thrice Karnal Smart City Limited (KSCL) floated the tender. Now, the KSCL will discuss the future of this project with its board of directors (BoDs).

As per sources, the KSCL might provide some relaxations on certain condition. “We floated a tender but no bidder came forward. Now, further decision would be taken by the KSCL,” said Dharamvir, XEN, HSVP.

“Since no bidder has shown interest, the issue would further be dealt with by the BoDs. It is an ambitious project, which will help curb traffic congestion in the city,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO, KSCL.

As per the detailed project report (DPR), one flyover has been proposed from Haryana Nursing Home to Government Girls College, and the second flyover from Committee Chowk to Karna Park. An intersection has been planned at Committee Chowk.

In the new DPR, the length of the flyover on Railway Road was reduced by 500 metres. Earlier, it was proposed to be 2.72-km-long, and has been reduced to 2.22 km of length. The cost of the project has also been reduced by around 60 crore, which was earlier Rs 153 crore.

The project has been planned to provide a hassle-free passage to commuters who have to take up the NH-44 from the Kaithal road, mall road, railway station road, Hansi road or vice versa. Besides, it would provide parking facility to shopkeepers and commuters under the elevated corridor.

What the Project will offer