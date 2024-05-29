Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s acquittal: Fight for justice will continue, says Ranjit’s son

Nitish Sharma
Kurukshetra, May 28
After the Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Ranjit Singh murder case, Ranjit’s son Jagseer Singh said he would continue to struggle to get justice for his father and would move the Supreme Court.
Dera followers overjoyed
The acquittal of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the Ranjit Singh murder case has brought cheers to his followers in Sirsa. Although the dera followers did not openly express their happiness, they celebrated by distributing sweets within the dera premises and surrounding colonies, congratulating each other.
Jagseer Singh, a resident of Khanpur Kolian village, said, “After a struggle of 19 years my family had got justice. I don’t know what to say now, but I will continue to struggle to get justice for my father. I believe that Bhagwan ke ghar dayr hai, andher nahin.” “My grandfather Joginder Singh started the struggle in 2002 and kept fighting till he died in 2016," he said.
Prabhu Dayal, brother-in-law of Ranjit Singh, a resident of Kurukshetra, said, “The judgment of the high court was not as per our expectations, but we have full faith in the judiciary. The CBI court had given justice to us. We will move the SC and continue our fight.”
Ranjit (42) was found murdered in his agricultural fields on July 10, 2002. It was alleged that the dera chief had suspected Ranjit of circulating an anonymous letter detailing the sexual exploitation at the dera. As it was a high-profile case, security was provided to the family by the police.
