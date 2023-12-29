File ACR within a week or face action: DHE to college teachers

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 28

Taking a strong note of ‘non-compliance’ of directives regarding filing of annual confidential reports (ACR), the Department of Higher Education (DHE) has warned teachers at government colleges either to file their ACR within a week or be ready to face disciplinary action.

This instruction has been issued to those college teachers who have not yet submitted their ACR. The DHE has also warned them of considering their ACR for 2022-23 as “blank” if they fail to submit it by January 5. Giving such teachers a last chance, the DHE has extended the date of filing the ACR for the second time, said sources.

“The ACR is submitted by every teacher at government colleges through an online portal. After filling up all columns, Assistant/Associate Professors send the ACR to their Principal who forwards it to the higher authorities, but several teachers could not file their ACR in time due to technical errors,” said an official of the DHE.

He said the submission of the ACR was mandatory for every teacher and the principal of government colleges hence those who could not file it in time had urged the higher authorities to give another chance to file their ACR. Following which, the DHE had extended the date to January 5, he added.

“While giving the last chance, this is informed that if the ACR is not forwarded by any Principal/ Associate/ Assistant Professor by the stipulated date, disciplinary action will be taken against them and their ACR for 2022-23 will be considered as blank for which they will responsible on their own,” stated a communiqué sent by the DHE to all government colleges in the state on Wednesday.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak