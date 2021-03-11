File affidavit to prevent cheating, website told

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 18

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for an affidavit from “policybazaar.com” on devising a foolproof method to prevent the cheating of innocent persons by those posing as its authorised persons.

Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan also asked Gurugram Commissioner of Police to inform the authorised persons of the organisation to appear before the court and file an affidavit in this regard. The directions came on a petition filed by Rahul Kumar against the State of Haryana for granting anticipatory bail in an FIR registered for cheating, forgery and other offences on September 19, 2021, under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the IPC and Section 66-d of the Information Technology Act (Amendment) Act, 2008, at the Gurugram’s Cyber Crime police station.

It was alleged that co-accused Abhishek Pal, claiming to be an authorised person of the “policybazaar.com”, sold a fake insurance policy to the complainant for his car. The complainant paid Rs 51,218 in two transactions in the bank account of the co-accused. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that he was not named in the FIR and was nominated on the disclosure of the co-accused.

Justice Sangwan asserted that the petition’s perusal showed that the petitioner was involved in some other FIRs, wherein similar allegations were against the petitioner, the co-accused and some other persons for issuing fake insurance policy using the platform of the policybazaar.com.

Accepting notice of motion issued by Justice Sangwan’s Bench, Haryana Deputy Advocate-General Himmat Singh submitted that a large number of similar complaints were being received throughout the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, is directed to inform the authorised persons of the policybazaar.com to appear before this court on the next date of hearing and file an affidavit as to how a foolproof method can be made,” Justice Sangwan asserted. The case will now come up in May last week.