File report on blasting in Mahendragarh village: National Green Tribunal

Mahendragarh, October 15

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a factual and action-taken report from the district authorities regarding a complaint on heavy blasting being carried out by a firm at Bayal village here, resulting in stones falling in fields, cracks in houses and endangering life and property.

Cracks in houses Houses have developed cracks due to heavy blasting every day. Dust and stones are also adversely affecting the crop yield. — Vijay Kumar Sharma, complainant

It has also constituted a joint committee comprising the Director (Mines and Geology), Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and District Magistrate to inspect the site for verifying the factual position, including the damage caused to environment, property and agriculture.

Vijay Kumar Sharma, the complainant, alleged that marble mining was being conducted for the past over three years in the village without any boundaries, tin shed, etc. “Heavy blasts are being resorted to everyday, due to which stones are falling in fields, cracks are developing in houses and dust generated by the blasts is adversely affecting the crop yield. Moreover, the blasts not only frighten the livestock, but also disturb the studies of children,” he said.

High-intensity blasts were carried out on November 21 last year without intimation and without blowing siren. “I had a narrow escape and the boundary wall around my field was damaged. Complaints were made to the authorities but no action was taken,” he claimed.

Hearing the complaint, the NGT observed that “prima facie, the averments made in the application raise questions relating to environment. We consider it appropriate that a joint committee be constituted to verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action. The committee may further report operations of similar types of mining activities in the area. The state pollution control board will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.”

Krishan Kumar, Regional Officer, HSPCB, said the committee had inspected the site at Bayal village. “A factual report in this respect will be submitted to the NGT soon,” he stated.

