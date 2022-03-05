File specific reply on job quota, HC tells Centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today asked the Union of India to file a specific reply on the issue of providing 75 per cent reservation in Haryana industries for the domiciles of the state. The Bench of Justice Ajay Tewari and Justice Pankaj Jain also fixed March 9 for further hearing in matter.

As the case came up for resumed hearing, Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain informed the Bench that the Union of India did not want to comment on the statute, as it was enacted by the state government. Taking a note of the submissions, the Bench made it clear that the court wanted it to take a definite stand and file a paragraph-wise reply on the petition challenging Haryana’s act.

The High Court had on the previous date of hearing asserted that it did not deem it appropriate to absolve the Union of India of its responsibility to appear and file reply on a bunch of petitions challenging the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, providing 75 per cent reservation in Haryana industries for the domiciles of the state.