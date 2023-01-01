Filing of pension cases goes online from today in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 31

The Department of Finance has directed officials concerned in all districts of the state to submit fresh pension cases of government employees through Online Diary Management System (ODMS) from January 1.

It also clarified that only online pension cases would be accepted by the Accountant General after the implementation of the ODMS. The move aims at ensuring speedy finalisation of the pension cases as offline mode takes time. Moreover, employees will also be able to check the status of his/her case.

As per sources, the state government had selected Hisar, Gurugram, Panchkula and Chandigarh to introduce ODMS for the submission of fresh pension cases as a pilot project in February 2021. However, the submission of pension cases in physical form was also allowed.

Keeping in view good response, the government had, in June 2022, extended the pilot run in four more districts Karnal, Rewari, Sirsa and Fatehabad. Now, the Accountant General, Haryana and Director General, Treasuries and Account Department, Haryana, have asked to extend the above project across the state for the submission of fresh pension cases through ODMS, the sources added.

“After due consideration, the state government has decided to implement the above project across the state for submission of fresh pension cases of the government employees to Accountant General, Haryana, through ODMS with effect from January 1, 2023,” reads a communiqué recently sent to Deputy Commissioners and Sub-divisional Officers (Civil) by the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance Department) in this respect.

A local official said the pension cases of government employees were earlier submitted to the state authorities by post. The practice was not only time-consuming it also involved the risk of misplacement of files. The ODMS would put a check on such a possibility, he added.

“The pension case is prepared by the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) concerned at district level, who then submit it to the head of the department concerned. From there, the case is sent to the Accountant General. After all mandatory sanctions, the case is later sent to the treasury concerned,” he added.

ODMS IMPLEMENTED

