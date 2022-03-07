Fill posts in Haryana Education Department, says Congress

Chandigarh, March 6
Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala has demanded immediate filling of 38,476 vacant posts in the Education Department. In a tweet, he alleged that 15,265 posts of postgraduate teachers and 18,236 posts of trained graduate teachers are vacant. Similarly, 3,929 posts of junior basic teachers are vacant. Besides, 1,046 posts of headmasters are also vacant, affecting studies adversely, he alleged. —
