Fill Radaur SDM’s post at earliest, govt urged

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 4

Farmers under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Friday held a demonstration on the premises of the SDM office in Radaur, demanding that the post of the SDM be filled soon.

The farmers, led by BKU district president Sanju Gundiana, said the vacancy was adversely affecting works pertaining to registration certificates of vehicles, driving licenses, etc.

After getting information, Radaur naib tehsildar Anil Kumar and Radaur SHO Anant Ram reached the spot. “The naib tehsildar and the SHO assured us that the government will fill the post within a week,” said Gundiana.

He said they hold a protest again after one week, if the SDM was not posted here during this period.

After the Radaur SDM was transferred in the first week of September, the additional charge of the Radaur SDM office was given to the Bilaspur SDM. However, he left the additional charge in the last week of September due to unknown reasons.

#Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU #Yamunanagar