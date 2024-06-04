Final countdown: No phones at centres, traffic to be curtailed

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, June 3

The stage is set for the counting of the votes on Tuesday for the Lok Sabha seats in Faridabad.

District Election Officer Vikram Singh said all arrangements are in place for the counting of the votes, which will be done at total seven centres — six in Faridabad and one in Palwal district. He said final rehearsal was conducted at various centres under the supervision of the Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) of respective segments and the department was prepared to ensure the completion of the process as per the rules and norms of the Election Commission.

The counting will be completed in 17 to 21 rounds in all Assembly segments falling in the Lok Sabha segment. The counting centres in the city include Government College for Women in Sector 2 for the Ballabhgarh Assembly segment, Lakhani Dharamshala for NIT Assembly segment, Daulat Ram Dharamshala for Badkhal Assembly segment, Punjabi Bhawan in Sector 16 for Prithla segment, Gurjar Bhawan for Tigaon Assembly constituency and DAV School, Sector 14 for Faridabad Assembly segment here. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Government College in Palwal will be the counting centre for Palwal, Hodal and Hathin Assembly segments, according to the officials concerned. The counting of the ballots will be done at DAV School in Sector 14 here.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the administration said traffic movement near the counting centres has been curtailed as the movement of the vehicles will be restricted in the radius of 500 metres of the centres. The authorities have also announced that nobody, including the media, will be allowed to click photographs or record videos using mobile phones. However, photography using the DSLR cameras by the media will be allowed inside the counting centres.

