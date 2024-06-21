 Rohtak: Finally, old railway track being removed, to make way for road : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Rohtak: Finally, old railway track being removed, to make way for road

Rohtak: Finally, old railway track being removed, to make way for road

Rohtak: Finally, old railway track being removed, to make way for road

The old railway track being removed in Rohtak on Thursday. Tribune photos



Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, June 20

After a wait of more than three years, the work on the extraction of the old railway lines beneath the elevated railway track finally began here on Thursday.

Residents burst crackers

The Gandhi Camp will progress at a fast pace with the construction of the road in place of the old railway track. Residents of the area are happy about the commencement of the project. I celebrated the occasion with them today by bursting crackers and distributing sweets. — Manish Grover, BJP leader

BJP leaders distribute sweets after work started. Tribune photos

A road is proposed to be constructed in place of the old railway track after the construction of the country’s first elevated railway track in its place in Rohtak.

The extraction of the old track will pave the way for the construction of the road, which has been awaited by local residents for a long time.

“The Gandhi Camp will progress at a fast pace with the construction of a road in place of the old railway track. Residents of the area are happy about the commencement of the project. I celebrated the occasion with them today by bursting crackers and distributing sweets,” said BJP leader and former Minister of State Manish Grover.

Grover, who visited the site along with the PWD officials, former municipal councillors and other BJP leaders, stated that the work of the extraction of the old railway track had begun after the completion of all official and technical formalities from the Department of Railways.

Former municipal councillor and local BJP leader Ashok Khurana said the promise made to the people of the area was being fulfilled with the commencement of the project.

Former municipal councillor Radhey Shyam Dhall maintained that the construction of the road in place of the old railway track would be a significant milestone in the development of the Camp area.

The foundation stone of the elevated railway track project was laid in March, 2018. It was slated to be completed by September, 2019, but got delayed due to techno-legal issues and Covid-induced lockdown and got commissioned in March, 2021.

However, the old railway track which was rendered useless after being replaced by the elevated track, was yet to be removed to pave the way for the construction of a road as proposed.

Now that the extraction work of the old track has commenced, residents hope that the entire area will get a new look and much better connectivity.

“It can be termed as a classic case of better late than never. The government projects do take time, but we are happy and hopeful that the Gandhi Camp and its adjoining areas, which have remained backward and neglected by successive governments, will see some qualitative improvement in terms of connectivity and beautification with the removal of the old railway track and construction of a road in its place,” remarked ML Arora, a resident of the area.

