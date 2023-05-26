Finally, Ranney well project completed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

An ambitious Ranney well project started by the state government with the objective of providing drinking water supply to 80 villages of Ferozepur Jhirka subdivision has been completed. The project costing Rs 210 crore will be inaugurated soon by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

This information was given yesterday at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister with administrative secretaries to review projects worth more than Rs 100 crore.

Khattar directed all officers to ensure time-bound execution of projects so that the common people can avail the benefits. “The topmost priority of the state government is the expeditious execution of major projects, and so, Project Appraisal and Review Technique (PART) charts should be made for all ongoing projects for a clear picture of the timeline, completion percentage and expected inauguration date,” he said.

While reviewing the pending projects, Khattar issued strict directions to the officers to ensure that the project should be completed within the stipulated timeline. If for any reason there was a need to extend the time period, initially, the department could do so at its own level. However, further extension would be given by the Chief Secretary or the minister concerned.