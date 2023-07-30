 Find a girl for Rahul Gandhi: Sonia Gandhi to Sonepat women farmers : The Tribune India

Find a girl for Rahul Gandhi: Sonia Gandhi to Sonepat women farmers

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 29

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is finding himself at the receiving end of the Indian obsession with marriage with more and more people pressing him to get married. The latest instance was when a group of women farmers from Haryana visited 10, Janpath.

“Get Rahul married” is what some women farmers from Haryana told Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during their interaction with her. She in turn asked them to find a girl for her son, with Rahul Gandhi saying “it will happen”.

Rahul’s single status was under the spotlight last month when RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav asked him to get married during a joint press conference addressed by various Opposition parties in Patna.

The women farmers came to visit the Gandhis in Delhi on Rahul’s invite. On July 8, Rahul Gandhi made an impromptu halt at Madina village in Sonepat where he interacted with people and spent time with farmers working in the fields.

Rahul had then promised to invite them for Delhi darshan as they had never visited the National Capital despite living so close.

“A day to remember for Maa, Priyanka and me with some very special guests. Delhi darshan of Sonepat’s farmer sisters, lunch with them at home and lots of fun things to do. Got priceless gifts — desi ghee, sweet lassi, homemade pickles and lots of love,” tweeted Rahul in Hindi on Saturday along with the video of the meeting.

#Congress #Rahul Gandhi #Sonepat #Sonia Gandhi

