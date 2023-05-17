Fingpay app not involved in Rs 31 lakh fraud: Police

Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 16

The cyber cell of the district police has clarified that Fingpay application was not involved in the transactions pertaining to online cases of fraud of Rs 31 lakh committed by cyber criminals in the district by using the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) last year.

“As per investigation of 73 cases of the AEPS fraud in the district, Fingpay application was not involved in the said transactions. Being a technical service provider (TSP) to various AEPS wallets, Fingpay’s name came up for investigation, but there is no involvement of their application,” says a report submitted by the office of the SP on May 11.

The clarification was issued by the police department after an objection was raised by representatives of the company with the local police recently.

A news report was published on the basis of a press note issued by the police in June, 2022, mentioning the names of some apps, including Fingpay, used as electronic transaction platforms for transactions by the criminals.

The police had arrested five persons for committing a fraud of Rs 31 lakh. As many as 43 FIRs were registered in this connection. The police had recovered a biometric machine, 11 debit cards, 270 SIM cards, clone rubber-stamp machine, a laptop, a scanner, copies of land registration and some bank documents.