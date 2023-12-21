FIR against sarpanch for ‘fake’ certificate

Yamunanagar, December 20
The police have registered a case against a sarpanch for allegedly contesting the election of sarpanch on the basis of a fake educational qualification certificate.
On a complaint of Balkar Singh of Haveli village in Yamunanagar district, a case was registered against Ranjit Singh, sarpanch of Haveli village, under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC at the Sadhaura police station on December 19.
The complainant said the election for the post of sarpanch was held on November 2, 2022 and Ranjit Singh was elected the sarpanch of the village. Authorities filed an FIR against Singh after a probe.
