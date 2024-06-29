FIR filed against lineman for fraud in Sirsa

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 28

The Baragudha police have registered a case of fraud against Kuldeep Singh, who secured a job as an assistant lineman (ALM) in the electricity board using fake education documents.

An FIR has been filed at the Sirsa Civil Lines police station in this regard. He will have to return over Rs 45 lakh he received as salary and other benefits over 12 years. It was discovered that the ITI Padu Nagar (Kanpur) had not issued his certificate and the roll number did not match the electrician trade records.

