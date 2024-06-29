FIR filed against lineman for fraud in Sirsa

Sirsa, June 28
The Baragudha police have registered a case of fraud against Kuldeep Singh, who secured a job as an assistant lineman (ALM) in the electricity board using fake education documents.
An FIR has been filed at the Sirsa Civil Lines police station in this regard. He will have to return over Rs 45 lakh he received as salary and other benefits over 12 years. It was discovered that the ITI Padu Nagar (Kanpur) had not issued his certificate and the roll number did not match the electrician trade records.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt
Govt orders probe | Over 100 flights cancelled | All airport...
Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse
Party blames it on corruption, criminal negligence
Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3
24x7 war room to be set up under supervision of Civil Aviati...
Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years
Deluge claims 4 lives in Delhi
Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha
Not allowed to speak, govt avoiding key issue: Rahul