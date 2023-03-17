FIR lodged in fake birth certificate case in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 16

Almost 20 months after five fake birth certificates were detected, which were issued after hacking the civil registration system (CRS) portal of the Health Department, a case was registered against unidentified person in Ambala.

The fake certificates were issued from the CRS ID of the Primary Health Centre, Nurpur. The case was registered under Section 420 of the IPC and relevant sections of the IT Act at the cyber crime police station, Ambala.

In a complaint given by Dr Navdeep Singh, Senior Medical Officer, and Registrar of Birth and Death Certificates at the PHC, Nurpur, in 2021, had stated that five birth certificates were found to be bogus during a probe. The certificates were not issued by the official concerned.

Of five, two certificates were issued in the name of one woman with different years of birth. The certificates were issued to people belonging to Faridabad, Gurugram, and Ludhiana.

Earlier, a similar case was registered in 2021, when six fake birth certificates were found to be issued from the Primary Health Centre in Nohni village and the accused were arrested in connection with the case.

The Deputy Civil Surgeon, Ambala, Dr Balwinder Kaur, said, “An internal probe was conducted in which fake birth certificates were found to be issued from two PHCs, including Nurpur and Nohni. Complaints were raised and the fake certificates were cancelled. The passwords of the IDs of the CRS portal were also changed. While the case related to Nohni was registered in 2021, and the case related to Nurpur has been registered now. The SHO, Cyber Crime, Birbhan, said, “A case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.”