FIR lodged in Gurugram MP 'fake' video clip case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 22

The office of Gurugram MP and Central Minister Rao Inderjit Singh has moved the Cybercrime Department, alleging spreading of fake news about the MP. An FIR has been registered at the cybercrime police station.

The complaint filed by his PA Baljit Singh said a fake news video went viral on social media about a Holi party hosted by the MP with objectionable clip.

“In this video, the BJP MP is being defamed along with all leaders. The Twitter account seems to be fake. The video has been posted from the Twitter handle @vini_ j26. The fake news be deleted with immediate effect,” read the complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against unidentified accused under Sections 66, 66 C, 66 D, 67 and 67 A of the Information Technology Act and Sections 499 (makes or publishes any imputation), 501(Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the Indian Penal Code at the cybercrime police station.

A senior police officer said as per the complaint, an FIR had been registered and the technical team was investigating the case. he said the accused will be arrested at the earliest.