FIR lodged over death of 4 sanitation workers

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, October 6

Following the death of four sanitation workers due to suffocation after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning the underground sewer of a Faridabad hospital on Wednesday afternoon, an FIR was registered in the case on the same night.

The four deceased are Rohit (25), Ravi (24), Vishal (26) and Ravi Goldar (25).

The men had come to QRG Hospital in Sector 16, through agency Santushti Allied Services for the job.

On the complaint of Gaurav, Vishal’s brother, an FIR was registered against the operator of QRG Hospital and the operator of Santushti Allied Services under Section 9 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act ,and Section 304 (ii) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC at the Sector 17 police station.

“After the death of my husband, my two sons were the sole bread winners of my family. They have left their wives and children behind them. I don’t know what I should do to comfort their wives and children now,” Rajo Devi, mother of Rohit and Ravi said.

Vishal worked at a private bank earlier and had started the work of cleaning sewer three months ago after losing his job at the bank.

The families of the deceased reached the mortuary this morning and demanded a government job for the dependents of the deceased. They also sought compensation of Rs 20 lakh from the goverment.

“The deceased had agreed to do the job for only Rs 450. None of them had a permanent job and worked on a daily-wage basis. All four had joined the company three to four months ago through their neighbours, who were already employed with the company,” said Sachin, Goldar’s brother.

“Only the hospital administration is responsible for the death of the workers. We want strict action in the case,” Vishal’s brother said.

A spokesperson of QRG Hospital, Ekta, said: “We are saddened by the incident. The hospital had tied up with Santushti Allied Services a few years ago for sewer cleaning. Only the company is responsible for the safety of its workers.”

“A case has been registered against the hospital and the cleaning company for negligence. Investigation is underway,” said Mahender Verma, ACP, Old Faridabad.

Omveer Singh, SDO, Pollution Department, said QRG Hospital has already taken an NoC from the department. “On visiting the spot, I saw that the rainwater harvesting tank was filled with dirt and methane gas was formed in it. This gas causes suffocation and death. Cleaners must carry oxygen cylinders and masks with them before cleaning such sewers,” he said.

#faridabad