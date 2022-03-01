FIR ordered against ex-DEOs for embezzlement

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, February 28

The Director Secondary Education, Haryana, has directed the District Education Officer (DEO), Kaithal, to get a criminal case registered against four former DEOs posted in the district between 2007 and 2013 for allegedly not depositing the interest of the withdrawal amount of Rs39.75 lakh from the bank accounts of the department without vouchers.

The Deputy Commissioner, Pradeep Dahiya, also directed the DEO to get the FIR registered. The DEO has sent a written complaint to the Superintendent of Police in this regard.The Director has initiated the action based on the inquiry conducted by the Deputy Director of the department, in which the latter pointed out that four DEOs posted between August 2007 and July 2013, including Harcharan Singh, Kamla Midha, Sadhu Ram and Jasbir, had withdrawn Rs39.75 lakh from two bank accounts of the departmenwithout any voucher. No record of the expenditure was found with the department. This amount was later deposited in June 2014, but its interest was pending with the four retired DEOs, said the DC.

“For recovery of the interest, an FIR has been recommended against four former DEOs,” he added. This was an embezzlement of government funds, he said. —