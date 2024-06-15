FIR registered 2 months after food zone owners thrashed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 14

The police have finally registered an FIR in connection with the March 26 incident, two months after an elderly couple was allegedly thrashed by a group of nine persons in Manesar.

It is alleged that a group of five men and four women allegedly thrashed the two owners of a food zone, Indulgence. The accused also misbehaved with the victims and ransacked the food zone.

It is learnt that after filing a complaint at that time, the Manesar police had refused to register an FIR, prompting the food zone owners to move the court. Subsequently, on the order of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Jyoti Grover, an FIR was registered against the nine accused on Friday.

According to the complaint filed by the 63-year-old “A complaint was filed with the police, but they did not file an FIR. The police forced me to compromise and take money to compensate the damaged glasses. Thus, I approached the court,” Ashwani Kumar Jolly, complainant, five men and four women had arrived around 3:30 pm on March 26.

The complainant said, “One of the women of the group entered the men’s washroom. When she was asked about it, the entire group started abusing and threatening us.”

“They starting cursing us and walk towards my house. When my wife Gunita came outside to stop them from entering the house, they starting abusing her as well,” Ashwani said.

The complainant said when the couple asked the accused to leave, the group started to pull him and assaulted the couple. They broke glasses and tried to sabotage the property and fled in their cars.

“A complaint was filed with the police, but they did not file an FIR. The police forced me to compromise and take money for the broken glasses, so I approached the court,” Ashwani said in his complaint.

On the order of the court, an FIR was registered against nine unidentified persons — five men and four women — under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 427 (causing damage), 452 (house trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at the Manesar police station on Friday.

“As per the order of the court, an FIR has been registered and we are investigating the matter,” said a senior police officer.

