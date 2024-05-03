Fire at 2 factories in Bahadurgarh, none hurt

Jhajjar, May 2
Raw material, products and machines worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in a fire that broke out in two footwear manufacturing units at the HSIIDC,
Sector 17, Bahadurgarh today. The reason behind the fire in both the units is yet to be ascertained.
“At 10.53 am, we got information about fire at two factories in the HSIIDC. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and tried to douse the flames. It took them over an hour to put out the fire in one of the factories while fire tenders had to be called from Jhajjar, Rohtak and Delhi to extinguish the flames in another factory,” said an official.
Sources said all workers in both factories came out in time on noticing the fire so there only raw material, products and machines were damaged in the flames. The authorities said experts would find out the exact cause of the fire.
